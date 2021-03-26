Area Arrests for March 27-28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christiene Xavier Adams, 29, 12 Ellie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Kenson Ndiguitha Ngugi, 24, 551 Elder St., Irondale, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and headlights violation.
• Rolando Reynose-Ambrocio, 39, 3615 Clio Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, driving without a valid license and two counts of failure to maintain lane.
