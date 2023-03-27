Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 39-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, two counts of felony probation violation, possession of meth with intent to distribute, two counts of giving false information to a law officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 46-year-old Scottsburg, Indiana, man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 26-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment, reckless conduct, cruelty to children (see/hear/commit forcible felony/battery/family violence) and discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street.
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, loitering and prowling, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
A 35-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, loitering and prowling, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• An 18-year-old Calhoun man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, following too closely, DUI (less safe), furnishing/purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, contraband across guardlines, open container violation, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 50-year-old Villa Rica man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 43-year-old Atlanta woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• A 25-year-old Wedowee, Alabama, man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, running a red light and driving without a valid license.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, DUI (multiple substances), possession and use of drug-related objects, following too closely, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals and standards for brake lights.
• A 33-year-old Fairmount man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving without a valid license, expired license plate, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• A 22-year-old Crandall woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 22-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and battery (family violence).
• A 25-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 19-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving with a suspended or revoked license and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 27-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee, woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 59-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A 46-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.