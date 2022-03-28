Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Dillon Avery Dobbs, 28, 4179 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession to distribute meth.
- Angela Claudell Meeler, 45, 1117 McEntire Loop-5, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Angel Wind Murphy, 24, 524 Chevelle Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe), possession of hydrocodone, drugs not kept in the original container and violation of headlight requirements.
- Antonio Perez, 21, 1009 S. Osborn Ave., Kankakee, Illinois, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Marcellus Shane Jr., 27, 6414 Trevia Court, Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Valerie Curtis Soph, 51, 308 Pheasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Sara Nicole Creech, 33, 1991 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of felony failure to appear.
- Gregory Brooks Harmon, 40, 109 Pleasant Hill Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Matthew Bryan Pendry, 33, 1406 Parklake Lane, Peachtree Corner, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Sidney Alexander Jahmal Ramsey, 26, 904 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
- David Kimeli Too, 27, 400 Putnam Drive-1131, Tallahassee, Florida, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with rape (strongarm).
- Aldre-Yobani Cobon-Gomez, 27, 881 Riverbend Drive, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving without insurance, violation of restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Corey Lamar Coleman, 35, 491 Luffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Olga Raquel Francisco-Matias, 19, 1010 Nelson St.-5, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton police Department with first-degree forgery, open container violation and giving false information to a law officer.
- Alexyeus Dashana Harris, 23, 15 Greyrock, Adairsville, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and giving false information to a law officer.
- Francisco Juan Matias, 33, 432 Fourth Ave.-103, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
- John Calvin Townsend Jr., 45, 3032 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
- Jai Vondale White, 46, 20 Wesley Mill Drive, Adairsville, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.