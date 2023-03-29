Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 54-year-old Resaca man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• A 53-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 52-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 50-year-old Resaca woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.