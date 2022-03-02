Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Derek Lee Ausmus, 35, 892 Horns Creek Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and driving too fast for conditions.
- Valerie Jane Casson, 35, 10790 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Robert Kyle Ellis, 26, 1710 McDonald Lane S.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, following too closely, improper/erratic lane change, speeding, driving without insurance and failure to register vehicle.
- Brooke Logan Paniagua, 24, 3025 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
- Heather Louise Wilkins, 30, 3959 Shelton Drive, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Brandon Clay Williams, 33, 58 Lakeshore Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
- Walter Alexander Guzman-Diaz, 44, 602 Red Burn Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Teresa Lynn Manis, 38, 1707 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and simple battery.
