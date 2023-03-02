Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 36-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, man was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, drugs not in the original container and trucks over six wheels right two lanes only.
• A 40-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 46-year-old Resaca man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 45-year-old Calhoun man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting and removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
• A 22-year-old man (no address listed) was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 20-year-old woman (no address listed) was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance and running a red light.
