Area Arrests for March 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Oscar Raheem Adams, 28, 144 Earls Way, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Emmanuel Angel Barreiro, 18, 202 N. Grimes St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun).
• Carl Allen Dean, 64, 12065 Eby Road, Corwin, Ohio, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Calvin Bernard Ragland Jr., 42, 816 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, criminal trespass of property without permission and two counts of battery (family violence).
• Timothy Glenn Sanford, 56, 423 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny from building, giving false information to a law officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without a valid license and a taillights violation.
• Brody Miles Smith, 19, 5105 Standifer Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Timothy Aaron Tipton, 39, 600 Wilkins St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
