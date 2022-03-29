Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Anna Lynn Coleman, 34, 491 Luffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
- Jose Eduardo Cornejo, 22, 305 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Penelope Rae Drake, 46, 118 35th St., Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree burglary (forced entry of a non-residence) and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
- Corey Mickelle Fletcher Jr., 23, 502 Phoenix Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Joshua Nathaniel Galvan, 23, 5176 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Kimberly Dianne Harrington, 55, 6 Herald Drive, Bethlehem, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Alicia Lashanda McClendon, 38, 6220 Shallowford Road-287, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
- Christopher Joseph McWhorter, 23, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with criminal receipt of goods/services obtained by fraud and misdemeanor shoplifting.
- Selena Michelle Thomas, 32, 387 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Carlos Lopez-Miranda, 23, 118 Textile Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear, driving without a valid license and driving without operating brake lights or signal devices.
