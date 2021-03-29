Area Arrests for March 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Stephen Wesley Boyd, 43, 410 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Brandon Lee Castleberry, 28, 5508 Belaire Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Dylan Heath Nichols, 26, 272 Elm St., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated battery, third-degree cruelty to children, second-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• James Ronald Williams, 40, 801 Line St., Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, loitering/prowling and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Jose Luis Lopez-Villalobos, 27, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving without insurance.
• Lance Allen Morgan, 36, 285 S. Crest Road, Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway and driving without a license.
• Jesus Perez Jr., 27, 176 N. Whitfield Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and a brake light requirements violation.
• Tevin Bryant Person, 25, 954 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI.
• Anthony Wayne Southerland, 39, 1306 Evergreen Road, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony probation violation and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Kenny Lee Walker, 27, 28 Robbies Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Robert Warren Gravely, 57, 172 Satterfield Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Jackie Ray Hall, 51, 161 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Storey Stephen Pack, 26, 141 Kessler Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Benito Quiros-Santos, 48, 620 Fifth Ave.-25, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, simple assault, simple battery, simple battery against law enforcement personnel, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and obstruction of an officer resulting in injury.
• Domingo Resendiz-Rubio, 38, 132 Bethany Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Forest Winter Walker, 21, 150 Kesler Drive-2, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
