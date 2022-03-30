Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- James Daulton Flowers, 29, 250 Orange Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Dexter Clay Hornbuckle, 50, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-109, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
- Scotty Dewayne Patterson, 57, 789 Bermuda St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Jeff Thomas Prevatt, 51, 3303 Nickajack Road, Rising Fawn, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Jared Richard Wagner, 26, 1704 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, following too closely, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
- Jalen Corey Williams, 37, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-724, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
- David Wayne Jackson, 54, 4625 Bramblett Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
- Anthony Ray Mann, 32, 131 Macy Way-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, giving false information to a law officer, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Jamie Ray Morgan Jr., 24, 85 Chandlers Ridge, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and driving too fast for conditions.
- Sherry Kay Wilkins, 53, 4645 Old Dixie Highway-A, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Hunter Ryan Wilson, 22, 28 Constitution Circle, Rossville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and three counts of felony failure to appear.
