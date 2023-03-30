Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 52-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 28-year-old Cartersville man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and pedestrians must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 48-year-old Fort Oglethorpe man was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 31-year-old Flintstone woman was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• A 36-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence).
• A 44-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, following too closely, hit and run and failure to maintain lane.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with simple assault (family violence), first-degree criminal damage to private property and possession of meth.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Chickamauga woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, DUI, DUI (endangering a child), obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, driving without a license and safety belts violation (children 8 and younger).
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by conversion.
