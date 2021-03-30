Area Arrests for March 31

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• William Marcus Gaskin, 62, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-265, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with making a false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
• Christan Marie Mauldin, 32, 605 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Luis Sanchez, 31, 439 Burgess Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, possession to distribute cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a hallucinogen, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, driving a motorcycle without eye protection, speeding, running a red light, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Brian Keith Shelton, 48, 116 Fern Drive, Ten Mile, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana and headlights violation.
• Rogelio Silva-Escobedo, 34, 1909 Sanford Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Mark Randall Davis Jr., 40, 253 Shadow Lane, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Lacey Lea, 29, 105 Woodcreek Drive-A5, Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Nathan John Palmer, 43, 164 Creeks Edge Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
