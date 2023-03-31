Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Chickamauga woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, DUI, DUI (endangering a child), obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, driving without a license and safety belts violation (children 8 and younger).
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by conversion.
