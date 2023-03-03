Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 42-year- old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth; possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• An 18-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with sexual battery against a child under 16.
• A 44-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony shoplifting.
• A 24-year-old Ringgold man was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession to distribute meth, possession to distribute a synthetic narcotic, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, wrong side of the road, failure to stop at a stop sign and aggressive driving.
• A 23-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession to distribute meth, possession of amphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 61-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 22-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects, drugs not in the original container, DUI (drugs), party to a crime, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of drug-related objects, possession of meth and no insurance.
