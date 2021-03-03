Area Arrests for March 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Tucker Bowe, 18, 715 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by shoplifting.
• Henery Lamar Daniel, 23, 1691 Desota Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Carl Haynes Lester, 34, 1700 Water Oak Drive-148, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Audrey Leeann Phillips, 33, 407 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Dwayne Preavtte, 35, 1536 Crandall Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, failure to obey traffic control devices (running a red light), reckless driving and misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Megan Rose Wally, 30, 409 Learning Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeffrey Allan Smith, 25, 209 Academy Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and making an improper turn.
