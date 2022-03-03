Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Michael Keith Adams, 47, 109 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
- Justin Lynn Conner, 35, 3905 N. Quail Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
- Augustine Matthew Galvan, 24, 5176 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault (weapon) and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Heather Lashae Goble, 32, 2984 Underwood Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Logan Skylar Hartshorn, 29, 716 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
- Carlynn Ashley Mills, 34, 115 Norman Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
- Karah Mae Powell, 19, 500 Robinwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
