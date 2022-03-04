Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Regina Lynn Blackwell, 48, 2188 Leonard Bridge Road-A Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, trafficking in meth or amphetamine and manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
- Johnathan Lamar Scott, 23, 1700 Beechland Place-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana, speeding, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession/manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Oscar Rafael Gandarilla, 40, 706 W. Dug Gap Mountain Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, improper lane change or usage, speeding and reckless driving.
- Shanna Leigh Hobgood, 38, 710 Wildwood Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with interference with custody, felony motor vehicle theft and burglary (dwelling, house or any building, vehicle or other structure designed for use as the dwelling).
- William David Hobgood, 42, 262 Talking Rock Creek, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and burglary (no forced entry, residence).
- Jody Alex Manis, 37, 349 Davis Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
- Steven Bradley Rogers, 37, 1184 Piney Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment and robbery.
- Heather Lynn Towry, 35, 2111 Cleveland Highway-114, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Shannon Edward Weaver, 38, 1368 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
