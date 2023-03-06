Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession/manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession and use of drug-related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 40-year-old Atlanta man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/sudden snatching and burglary (smash and grab).
• A 30-year-old man (no address listed) was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree forgery (check), fourth-degree forgery (checks), two counts of identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person and first-degree forgery.
• A 50-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of drug-related objects.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 59-year-old Norcross man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and improper lane change or usage.
• A 58-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 57-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and open container violation.
• A 58-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI.
• A 37-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with simple battery (family violence), felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and felony probation violation.
• A 35-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, speeding and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation and driving too fast for conditions.
• A 45-year-old Decatur man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, misdemeanor theft by deception, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 24-year-old LaFayette woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of cocaine, DUI (drugs), impeding the flow of traffic, driving an unsafe or improperly-equipped vehicle and tire violation.
• A 45-year-old Decatur woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• A 43-year old Decatur woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree damage to business property.
• A 36-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and a taillights violation.
