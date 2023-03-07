Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 27-year-old Resaca woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 39-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• A 29-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Atlanta man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 54-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, running a red light and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 57-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
