Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.
• Tracie Nicole Callahan, 32, 201 S. Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
- Jennifer Rose Carter, 38, 186 Terrapin Way-A, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Ronald Johnathan Decker, 26, 1103 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, trafficking in meth or amphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Kevin Clark Green, 34, 125 Mellon Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and third-degree cruelty to children.
- Cristian Ramirez, 24, 711 Juniper Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Brian Keith Spence, 37, 1412 Mack St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Aaron Shane Stout, 32, 1316 Winton Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration and driving without insurance.
- Caleb West Clint Webb, 28, 1832 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
- Damian Michael Webb, 28, 2810 Eric Court, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Lucinda Nicole Williams, 41,3480 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
- Justice Caroline Young, 22, 100 Lewis Drive, Savannah, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or amphetamine and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Jimmy Byron Dobbins, 38, 5767 Highway 411 N., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.
- Edward Bradley Jones, 23, 576 County Road, Etowah, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, taillights/lenses required for vehicles manufactured prior to Jan.1, 1954, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
- Anthony Wayne McNair, 38, 228 Wagner Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
- Baldomero Ramirez-Simon, 26, 506 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
- Amanda Gay Shelnutt, 34, 801 Chattanooga Ave.-300, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
- Andrew Tyler Smith, 25, 2301 Williams Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving too fast for conditions and improper exhaust system/prevent noise, smoke, fumes.
- Wesley Alan Sweat, 38, 712 Skylark Place, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Jennifer Marie Conrad, 44, 2853 Wells Drive S.E.-5, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane and safety belts violation.
- John William Dempsey, 38, homeless, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
- Casandra Riki Gawlik, 44, 215 Henry Cantrell Road, Ellijay, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding and DUI.
- Patricia Dianne Godfrey, 53, 1932 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in the original container and DUI (drugs).
- Sean Edward Henegar, 36, 835 Duvall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with concealing the identity of a vehicle, taillights/lenses required for vehicles manufactured after Jan.1, 1954, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without insurance.
- Derick Dewayne Howard, 37, 160 Bethany Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, speeding, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
- Tristen Charles Knight, 18, 718 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, possession and use of drug-related objects and manufacture/distribution of an explosive device.
- Andy Armando Menendez, 19, 154 Cochran Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI under 21 and improper backing.
