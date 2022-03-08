Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Loren Alan Cantrell, 39, 31 Ann Road S.E., Cartersville, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of marijuana, unsafe operation of a motorcycle, violating restrictions of a driver’s license, failure to obey a traffic control device, speeding, expired license plate, reckless conduct and reckless driving.
- John David Casson, 41, 114 N. Sixth Ave.-D, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Cameron Lee Osborne, 29, 263 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Jordan Todd Pickard, 22, 180 Scenic Drive, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
- Amber Marie Rountree, 27, 219 Oaks Drive, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Jason Alan Speck, 22, 126 Nassau Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding and two counts of felony probation violation.
- Melissa Lynn Gutierrez, 37, 211 Brickyard Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
- Christy Marie Wilson, 46, 3435 Plainville Road S.W., Plainville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault.
