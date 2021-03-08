Area Arrests for March 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ralph Edgebert Ridley, 39, 1312 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony interference with government property.
• Timothy Anthony Hampton, 31, 93 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Veronica Faye Morgan, 44, 1201 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs), possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to yield when entering/crossing a roadway.
• Phillip Rann Welch, 55, 1286 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, driving without insurance and a lights violation.
• Donnie Lee Adkins, 25, 1782 Flair Knoll Drive-34, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Shelby Renee Cox, 31, 815 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Eric Javier Luna, 30, 2 Sims Road, Winder, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Magdaleno Maldonado-Fraire, 22, 2424 Shahn Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
• Kattyria Morales, 28, 140 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• John Taylor Scoggins, 34, 334 McEntire Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; felony probation violation; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer; loitering and prowling; and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kelsey Brooke Smith, 25, 1242 Keys Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and improper turn.
• Jesus Daniel Vigil-Jimenez, 25, 422 Peters St., Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Samantha Kylie Brown, 22, 411 English Oaks Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and driving on a divided highway, controlled access road or emergency lane.
• Tiffany Louann Burnette, 34, 933 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Haylie Victoria Laray Davis, 26, 1761 Earnest Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Brent Jonathan Gilbert, 39, 285 Big Springs Road S.E., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, DUI and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Harrison Matoy Nichol, 21, 1249 Dreamcatcher Road, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• Jenna Nichole Swinney, 25, 136 Citizen St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
