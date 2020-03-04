Area Arrests for March 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kathy Marie Cordell, 43, 1105 S. Rogers St., Pooler, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ronnie Edward Hammack, 50, 131 Maple Drive, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Dustin Lynn Hobbs, 30, 4530 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, trafficking in marijuana, giving false information to a law officer and two counts of possession of marijuana.
• Chester Ray McClure Jr., 49, 120 Trinity Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree burglary (forced entry of a non-residence).
• Jennifer Scherzinger, 51, 21106 S. Lakeview Drive, Panama City Beach, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception.
• Andrew Richard Franklin, 38, 149 Wrights Hollow Road, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeremy Vaughn Reed, 40, 3274 Rauschenberg Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and violation of a family violence order.
