Area Arrests for March 12

• Eric Labronze Abbott, 50, 1318 Winton Drive-Apt. 18, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession with intent to distribute meth, sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Clifford Sawyer Bowen, 28, 277 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Mary Darlene Dunn, 52, 4441 Crow Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of drug-related items and driving without lights when lighted headlights or other lights are required.
• Chad Anthony Elliott, 48, 1903 Cedar Creek Drive, Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Brian Keith Nealey, 47, 222 Longview Drive, Nicholasville, Kentucky, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling) and misdemeanor theft by conversion business property.
• Hector Daniel Segoviano, 37, 2201 Raintree Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of drug-related items, failure to appear and giving false information to a law officer.
• Courtney Shelp, 21, 305 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to a child (third or subsequent offense), battery (family violence, first offense), and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Gregory Alfred Silvers, 46, 500 Colter Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, loitering/prowling, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent and crossing a roadway elsewhere than a crosswalk.
• Clay Travis Dickey, 52, 2908 Old Rome Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of tools for commission of a crime (burglary) and two counts of felony probation violation.
