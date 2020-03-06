Area Arrests for March 7

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brent Lawayne Head, 54, 817 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, aggravated assault on an officer of the court while the officer is on duty and burglary.
• Isabella Hassett, 33, 400 Barbara Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tesla Paige Long, 25, 119 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony parole violation.
• Tammy Elaine Moser, 49, 224 Arnold Ave. N.E.-C, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• John Matthew Pack, 36, 11 E. Deer Trail, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth, attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana and possession of tools the commission of a crime.
• Kayleigh Gwendolyn Pittman, 20, 2631 Roberts Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shawn Lloyd Sherrill, 28, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-321, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the state probation with felony parole violation.
• Holly Margaret Thomas, 31, 824 Beirut Place-60, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Donnie Lee Wisner, 36, 6448 Highway 27 S., Walker County, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bryant Casey Welch, 30, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-306, Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.