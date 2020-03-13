Area Arrests for March 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christian Hunter Gillespie, 17, 512 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana and possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer.
• Diego Rain Mares, 19, 192 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property; possession of marijuana; possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer; and two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Caleb Lee McAtee, 21, 816 Reed Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana and possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer.
• Joshua Lee McAtee, 28, 1130 Danielle Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to appear, probation violation and felony probation violation.
• Kasey Francen Beaty, 34, 658 Tunnel Hill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• James Bradley, 17, 232 W. Long St., was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possess/sell/manufacture/distribute greater than 20 ounces but fewer than 160 ounces of THC oil.
• Emmanuel Corona, 18, 306 Janice St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, furnish/purchase/possess alcohol by minor and failure to maintain lane.
• Amanda Kaye Myers, 39, 49 Pathway, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Randy Jermie Perks, 22, 1109 Cotton Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of controlled substances or marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, three counts of criminal trespass and three counts of loitering and prowling.
• Marcellus Shane Jr., 25, 6514 Trevelly Way, Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with giving false information to a law officer and by the Georgia State Patrol with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law officers, speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage (two counts), improper U-turns, failure to use lights when lighted headlights or other lights are required, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful use of central lane.
• Brandon Richard Smith, 43, 3155 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
• Justin Lamar Chambers, 27, 455 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Craig Lawrence Dunbar, 41, no address given, was charged Friday with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling), misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, public drunkenness, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
