Area Arrests for March 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Freddie Dewayne Branson, 47, 1663 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Henery Lamar Daniel, 22, 1691 Desota Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Brian Lamar Gilbert, 31, 200 Spring Valley Drive S.W., Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Travis Wayne Morrow, 26, 1820 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandon Scott Simmons, 35, 257 Old Babb Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, (forced entry of a dwelling), public indecency and felony probation violation.
• Wesley Courtland Smith, 22, 427 Plainview Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Darlene Sue Wagner, 46, 1704 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and a tire violation.
• Saul Gerardo Zendejas, 36, 308 Westbrook Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Lavell Davidson Jr., 40, 1003 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Ronald Johnathan Decker, 24, 115 Cox Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for commission of a crime and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
• Michael Scott Epperson, 48, 105 Roland Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Anthony Scott Steinbeck, 53, 28 Oakwood Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and lack of required tag light.
