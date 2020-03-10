Area Arrests for March 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Bridget Nicole Bowen, 25, 11345 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Hunter Alan Chadwick, 27, 109 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by state probation with felony parole violation.
• James Christopher Gilreath, 33, 3437 Dogwood Valley Road-431, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Lingerfelt, 24, Canton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage, hit and run, and two counts of driving with an obstructed view.
• James Kerry McElroy, 47, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-Apt. 217, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Merritt, 38, 177 Amy Lane, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Brody Allen Moore, 41, 1300 Georgia Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony parole violation.
• Felix Wilfredo Pagan, 66, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• David Michael Ray, 39, 4177 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by state parole with felony parole violation.
• Raul Rivera, 24, 2024 Lelia Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Petrice Deon Thomason, 48, 1945 Hearthstone Place-11, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Randall West, 27, 2060 Waring Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gustavo Jesus Estrada-Perez, 19, 1104 Riverbend Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with driving while license is suspended or revoked and fugitive from justice (Calhoun County, Alabama).
• Alonso Sara Mendoza-Diaz, 26, 219 South Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.