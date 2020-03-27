Area Arrests for March 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Richard Norman Meeks, 40, 273 Willow Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule 1 drug.

• Philam Fred Mulkey, 46, 2227 Waring Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Wyatt Teggun Smith, 29, 282 Turvey Nichols Road, Cisco, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

