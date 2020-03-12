Area Arrests for March 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Damon Eric Ensley, 48, 173 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 3/4/5 substance with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Anna Luann Gunter, 37, 2400 Executive Park N.E.-131, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shannon Lane Hatton, 46, 814 N. 6th Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Angela Payne Hunter, 52, 980 Red Bud Road S.E., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Tam Huynh, 35, 1131 Ridgeleigh Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1/2 substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and being a fugitive from justice (Nueces County, Texas).
• Misty Jones, 44, 7219 Tanya Drive, Harrison, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Donald Dewayne Marlow, 32, 69 Brandon Drive, Ludowici, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Joshua Lee McAtee, 28, 1130 Danielle Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Gary Dewayne Pruitt, 49, 325 Brody Drive, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, open container violation and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
• Edmond David Ridley Jr., 37, 1740 Century Circle N.E.-1426, Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation and being a fugitive from justice. (Henderson County, North Carolina).
• Shannon Lee Roach, 35, 224 S. Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with four counts of felony probation violation
• Selina Marie Smith, 32, 121 Thomas Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony driving while license is suspended or revoked (fourth or subsequent offense).
• Tanner Deshon Bailey, 25, 2404 Antioch Road-402, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Quincy Michael Howard, 21, 1112 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
