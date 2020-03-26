Area Arrests for March 27

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kenneth Clayborne, 56, 520 Bryant Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and following too closely.
• Jose Garcia, 18, 1006 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking, larceny, hit and run and driving without a valid license.
• Joshua Wayne Stephens, 34, 1279 Highway 411 S.-112, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault (family violence) and two counts of false imprisonment.
• Anthony Mariano Chacon, 33, 104 S. Grade Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony cruelty to children (family violence) and battery (family violence).
• Nancy Danielle Lewis, 30, 3401 Discovery Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
