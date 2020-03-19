Area Arrests for March 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Jose Eduaedo Cornejo, 20, 1022 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

• Charles Justin Gall, 32, 110 Hulco Bluff Drive-D, Franklin, North Carolina, was charged Tuesday by the Rabun County Sheriff's Office with sale, distribution, display or providing to a minor drug-related objects (housed in Murray County for Rabun County).

• Kevin Raymond Aguilar, 19, 1810 Nelson Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with computer or electronic pornography.

• Ilya Dyskin, 48, 2267 Wind Lass Drive, Buford, was placed on hold Wednesday at the Whitfield County jail for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

• Demond Cleveland Hawkins, 42, 156 Little Pine Drive S.E., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.

• Christopher Raymond R. Kirkland, 47, 165 Jackson Drive, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Kerry Lamar McRae, 27, 261 Chandler Road, Trion, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery and aggravated stalking.

• Michael Christopher Taylor, 44, 92 Pine Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Jerome Shane Young, 41, 665 Freewill Road-4, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, DUI, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and no proof of insurance on motorcycles.

