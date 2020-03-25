Area Arrests for March 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Adam Lynthlin, 38, 3002 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Joyce April Spivey, 41, 237 Poplar Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sale of amphetamine.
