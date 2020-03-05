Area Arrests for March 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jessica Maejan Black, 22, 324 Dunn Road E., Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and failure of driver to exercise due care (first violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act).
• Haley Alexis Burt, 26, 5105 Old Dalton Cleveland Highway-3, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Earnest Albert Cox Jr., 55, 4698 Mitchell Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (auto theft), criminal use of an article with an altered identification (not motor vehicle), false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, felony theft by receiving stolen property and second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Devon Lee Glenn, 30, 630 Whisper Court-204C, Austell, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew Tyler King, 29, 145 Viking Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 3 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in original container and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• William Kirk Mask, 49, 221 Sproull Road, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with use of communication facilities in drug transactions and misdemeanor attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Michael Ernest Pack, 38, 141 Blackwood Court, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Connie Sue Rafferty, 56, 711 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Emily Lane-Elizabeth Ray, 22, 201 S. Fourth Ave.-17, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle).
• Randall Marvin Rogers, 53, 139 Salem Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false statement/writing/conceal facts from the government and possession of drug-related objects.
• Peyton Karissa Sanford, 19, 1260 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with sale of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.
• Tosha Lynn Short, 34, 193 Elm St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Stephen Marcus Breeden, 36, 1411 Rosewood Circle-4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Gary Lynn Brock Jr., 32, 200 Lumpkin Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jose Anthony Garcia, 22, 612 W. Woodland Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Dorian Jesus Garcia-Barajas, 19, 612 W. Woodland Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, trafficking in marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Graciela Garcia-Barajas, 43, 612 W. Woodland Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, trafficking in marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Luis Santiago Garcia-Barajas, 24, 1013 Holly Grove Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Agustin Hernandez, 37, 2056 Mulberry Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ryan Lee Robertson, 28, 3733 Edwards Circle S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Shawn Lloyd Sherrill, 28, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-321, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Freddie Edward Tibbs, 23, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Cody Jacob Williams, 31, 203 Hill Road-17, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
