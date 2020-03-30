Area Arrests for March 31

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Antonio Venturi Martinez, 22, 610 Johnson Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
• Eric Guinaldo Soto, 22, 1178 Highway 225 S.-Lot 38, Chatsworth, was charged Friday in Murray County with possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Oscar Raheem Devon Adams, 27, 144 Earls Way, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery.
• Elena Salazar, 3088 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speeding, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI.
• Tyrome Famber, 49, 629 Strain St.-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault (family violence) and aggravated assault.
• Hagen Stephen Steelman, 23, 242 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI-less safe.
