Area Arrests for March 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Telisha Mae Langston, 34, 459 Manning Drive, Skyline, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Willacia Monay Linder, 28, 404 Tunnel Blvd.-C3, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ann Jeanette Lopez-Zapata, 49, 1781 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bobby Dale Mann, 54, 1404 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property and criminal trespass.
• Tremayne Curtis Huey, 36, 1327 Arthur St., Calumet City, Illinois, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, giving false information to a law officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care (proper use of phones and radios).
