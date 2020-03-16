Area Arrests for March 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jessica Anne Dlugonski, 24, 179 Gudger Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Jason Edward Keeler, 39, 173 Maddron Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony parole violation.
• Sean Xavier White, 24, 2497 Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Matthew Frank Sloan, 45, 309 Hollywood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Raymond Watson, 60, 1011 Delaware Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jesse Luke Cox, 32, 212 Hudson Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, driving while license is suspended or revoked, hit and run, and failure to maintain lane.
• Jennifer Nichole Quinton, 37, 123 Thomas Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Shaina Reed, 34, 15400 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, Sidney, Ohio, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting.
• Michael Louis Sliter, 44, 405 Southern Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act.
• Gage Tyler Stokes, 24, 263 N. Airport Circle N.W., Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony parole violation.
