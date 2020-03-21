Area Arrests for March 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Freddie Dewayne Miller, 50, 500 Moriah Noel Drive, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and aggravated stalking.
• Herbert Brian Huffaker, 49, 2853 Lead Mine Valley Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of felony probation violation, tint violation and seat belt violation.
• Gabrielle Alean Dye, 19, 824 Shugart Road C-8, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, speeding and instruction permit only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.