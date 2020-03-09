Area Arrests for March 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eric Wayne Durrett, 46, 50 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandon James Parker, 30, 617 Charger Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI-less safe and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Andrew Keith Greeson, 23, 161 Secretariat Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, and five counts of felony probation violation.
• Hamza Kabir, 25, 1503 Ashton Woods Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Julie Kay Langford, 50, 285 Dickerson Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Dennis M. Laboy-Santos, 36, 3068 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield while turning left and impeding the flow of traffic.
