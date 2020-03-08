Area Arrests for March 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ronald Johnathan Decker, 24, 115 Cox Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (burglary) and driving without a valid license.
• Nicole Lynn Escott, 33, 843 McAfee St.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday with felony probation violation.
• James Patrick Gay, 38, 3032 Davis Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and headlights required.
