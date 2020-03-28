Area Arrests for March 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kelly Gerald Parks, 37, 295 Lucy Pond Road, Sugar Valley, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping a minor, possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a felony and reckless driving.
• Ryan Barnerd Moore, 43, 2651 Favor Road S.W.-1M2, Marietta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Shawn David Green, 38, 415 Long View Drive, Rossville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
