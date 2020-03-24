Area Arrests for March 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alexis Danielle Austin, 25, 1602 Beechland Place-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), third-degree cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts.
• Kristopher Lynn Glaze, 29, 231 Whitewater Road, Demorest, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Arnellus P. Johnson, 19, 1870 Greenwood Road, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, felony theft by taking, larceny, and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
• Robin Labron Kendrick, 47, 3104 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary of a residence (no forced entry) and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Marchant L. Robinson Jr., 19, 2707 N. Orchard Knob Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, felony theft by taking, larceny, and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
• Daniel Kelvin Worley, 38, 18 Georgian Court, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking in meth and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Rachel Ann Henry, 28, 416 Cedar St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Matthew Paul Kachel, 33, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-819, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
