Area Arrests for March 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Angela Michelle Bailey, 47, 195 Arlon Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
• Landrick Brantley, 29, 104 Lochwolde Drive, Macon, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Eric Martin Bunch, 39, 206 Shady Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jesse Lee Hampton, 54, 1199 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Tracy Shawn Parks, 28, 2666 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
• Jamarr R. Scott, 31, 216 Green Shadow Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor stalking and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Xavier Silva, 25, 113 S. Green St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with seven counts of deposit account fraud.
• Jerome Shane Young, 41, 2109 Peerless Road N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charlton Jake Huggins, 26, 702 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, possession of marijuana, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and open container violation.
• Zachary Andrew Moore, 19, 448 Charter Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
