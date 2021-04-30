Area Arrests for May 1-2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Robert Lee Anderson, 53, 379 Earls Way, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, residence), burglary (forced entry, nonresidence), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, second-degree criminal damage to private property, felony theft by taking and three counts of misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Rodger Lee Baynes, 42, 746 New Hope Church Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Patrick Wayne Carter, 28, 3447 Dobson Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Paul Augustus Hitchcock, 38, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, misdemeanor shoplifting, second-degree criminal damage to business property, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
• Amy Jill Kilgore, 35, 78 Dove Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Wesley Lee McDowell, 42, 950 County Farm Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Scott Rendale Millsap, 54, 127 Handcar Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Georgia Department of Public Safety with giving false information to a law officer and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Elaine Michelle Phillips, 44, 1148 Hall Station Road N.W., Adairsville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
