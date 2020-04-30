Area Arrests for May 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Billy David Barker, 43, 159 Bud Hardy Road, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Angelica Danielle Brackett, 29, 14 Acorn Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer and making harassing phone calls.
• Billy Joe Gutierrez, 41, 481 Townsend Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Samuel Jason Haney, 33, 158 Dakota Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• David Edwin Hayes, 57, 561 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged with Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Alex Ray Mann, 28, 131 Mason Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, trafficking in meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Taylor Reshea Perkins, 19, 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jose Maria Sanchez, 24, 204 Cessna Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Catalina Diziray Ward, 18, 253 Love Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Richard Howard Hicks Jr., 38, 366 Wildwood Drive, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with fourth-degree forgery, misdemeanor theft by deception, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Bradley Stephen Pitts, 20, 260 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony possession of drug-related objects.
