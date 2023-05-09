Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 36-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Union City woman was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony theft by deception.
• A 77-year-old Ellijay man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Ringgold man was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 35-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, duty upon striking a fixed object and failure to maintain lane.
• A 43-year-old LaFayette man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 71-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
