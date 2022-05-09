Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Rafael Alvarez, 30, 861 Cherokee Boys Estate Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Marlanea Lynette Bell, 40, 128 Keith Ave.-A, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
• Arely Cervantes, 18, 318 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sabrina Leigh Chambers, 33, 911 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Brandon Dale Chastain, 32, 2612 Roberts Ave. S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with buy/sell/possess motor vehicle parts/has altered the identity number to conceal the identity of a vehicle, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, possession of meth, two counts of felony probation violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving without insurance and two counts of driving without a valid license.
• Jacob Corey Harrell, 37, 2191 Waring Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Ashley Joy Kilgore, 36, 78 Dove Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Juan Carlos Loera-Favela, 43, 180 Fletcher Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI.
• Danny Lloyd McCullough, 41, 749 McCamy Sumach Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony theft by taking/receiving a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper backing, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (multiple substances).
• William Shaun Pelham, 36, 251 Hidden Oaks Drive, Flintstone, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Marcos Francisco Silva-Perez, 27, 738 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Tracy Dwight Watkins Jr., 26, 400 Sixth Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Landon Clay Williams, 17, 264 Crest Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Ramon Gonzalez, 31, 50 Jared Way, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Joseph William Parks II, 31, 106 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Valente Silva-Escobedo, 39, 126 York St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with simple battery (family violence), DUI and improper backing.
• Moises Palmerin Vega, 39, 400 Robinwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, hit and run and following too closely.
• Richard Wayne Hejda, 55, 116 Mountain View Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.
• Cassandra Leanna Lively, 29, 550 Riverstone Parkway, Canton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17), three counts of DUI (endangering a child under 14) and DUI (drugs).
• Joseph Curtis Messer, 24, 969 Sugar Creek Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Yair Ortiz, 19, 902 Liddell St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, laying drug or reckless conduct with an automobile and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Michael Dustin Parker, 29, 106 Mountain View Drive S.E., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
• Jeremias Romero-Rodriguez, 30, 1202 Stacy Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and possession and use of drug-related objects.
