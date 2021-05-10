Area Arrests for May 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremy Kyler Couch, 26, 2450 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of meth, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance, possession of marijuana and distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio.
• Anthony Keith Cooper, 34, 503 Ardis Loop-Lot 55, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Connie Michelle Glenn, 50, 1011 Trammell St.-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin T. McKinney, 21, 5708 Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with brake lights violation and possession of cocaine.
• Rema Lynn Morgan, 62, 826 Duvall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Stephen Anthony Morrison, 42, 192 Gladstone Drive, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• William Lee Persinger Jr., 28, 187 Providence Way, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Angel Elizabeth Thomason, 42, 907 Jones St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Adriann Cheyenne Hix Wall, 20, 320 Leyland Way-F, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain) and second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence).
• Hunter Ryan Wilson, 22, 28 Constitution Circle, Rossville, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, two counts of aggravated stalking, burglary (forced entry, dwelling), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and two counts of violation of a family violence order.
• Manuel Dejesus Hurtado-Lopez, 29, 1158 Cavender Road S.E.., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence), disorderly conduct, DUI (endangering a child), DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, safety belts violation (children 8 or younger) and a lights violation.
• James Michael Bogan Mitchell, 36, 5900 Fairmount Highway S.E., Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Kayleen Nichole Mullins, 24, 3085 Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, drugs not in the original container and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Ashley Nicole Parsons, 35, 2116 Francis Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Shaquae Divine Robinson, 27, 816 Shugart Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.
• Shannon Edward Weaver, 37, 1368 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 3/4/5 drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation.
• Diego Campos-Villagomez, 22, 403 Water St.-B, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• James Edward Dailey, 18, 204 Callie Circle, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Simon Irving Kendrick, 51, 980 Village Trail, Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and failure to maintain lane.
• Courthey Lee, 37, 24 Fossetts Cove N.W. Cartersville, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 1 drug, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
• Romeo Rodrigo Morales-Mazariegos, 42, 587 Long Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, driving without a valid license and a taillights violation.
• Christopher Michael Nance, 30, 916 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driver's license/permit required for operators of mopeds.
• Justin Drew Painter, 23, 426 Crook Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing/attempting to elude police, speeding, DUI and open container violation.
• Felicia Jean Nichole Allen, 31, 52 Thoroughbred Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by taking/larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Mary Darlene Dunn, 53, 4441 Crow Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
