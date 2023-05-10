Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• A 29-year-old homeless woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Nueces County, Texas).
• A 34-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth (possession), open container violation and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 44-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance, reckless driving and duty upon striking a fixed object.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.