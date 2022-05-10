Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Kevin Virgil Austin, 49, 110 Massengill Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Richard James Barry, 41, 1306 Underwood St.-302, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Octavious Dijion Ludwig, 28, 19 Red Fox Lane, Bluffton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
- Laura Ann Osorio, 37, 807 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Derrik Allen Postelle, 29, 1652 Fox Bridge Road-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
- Kevin Nahun Palacios, 17, 108 Milfred Drive, Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and Class C instruction permit only violation.
- Jesse Bates Williams, 38, 877 Wilson Loop, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, speeding, failure of driver to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to stop at a stop sign, brake lights and turn signals required violation, tag light required violation, taillights violation, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled, no proof of insurance on motorcycles, tinted or obscuring tag, passing in no-passing zones, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
